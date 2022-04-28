Marilyn Gwen Hutton Marilyn Gwen Hutton Barton, age 81, passed out of this world on April 6, 2022. She was born in Plymouth, Wisconsin on Oct.12, 1940.
A longtime resident of Livermore, California, she was predeceased by her parents, Lyle Freeman Hutton and Lenore Ann (Koegler) Hutton, and her sister, Helen Hutton (Dean) Snow. She is survived by her sisters, Doris Hutton (Ron) Brewster, and Sharon Hutton (Gordon) Menzies as well as four nieces and two nephews.
She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, Beloit, Wisconsin, in 1958 and Monmouth College, Monmouth, Illinois in 1963. She continued her education in California, earning a master’s degree in special education. She taught at Portola and Joe Mitchell schools in Livermore.