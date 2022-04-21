Longtime Livermore resident of 50 plus years, Marilyn Jean Gerdes passed away on March 26, 2022, in San Marcos, California after a battle with dementia. She was 76 years old.
Marilyn was born in Mason City, Iowa. Marilyn moved with her family to California and spent the majority of her childhood in the Bay Area.
A graduate of Washington High School in Fremont, she moved to the Tri-Valley in the early 1960’s. She met her husband of fifty-three years, Paul Gerdes, while working with him at the Lawrence Livermore Lab. Marilyn spent the next phase of her life raising her three children in Livermore and her later life enjoying retirement with her husband Paul and their pets.
Marilyn loved life. In her youth she loved the outdoors and even helped to dig their family’s swimming pool by hand. Marilyn also loved animals. Throughout her life she was involved in various causes for the benefit of animals and enjoyed her multiple pets, especially her cats. In her younger days, she owned several horses and even barrel raced at the Cow Palace in San Francisco.
Marilyn also loved to sew and crochet, picking this up from her mother Betty Beebe. Marilyn is survived by her husband Paul Gerdes, her three children Clint Gerdes, Traci Benson and Jason Gerdes, and her six grandchildren. Marilyn is also survived by her five siblings Judy Kelley of Oregon, Tom Beebe of Washington, Christy Wickenden of Michigan, Barbara Fleming-Forbes of Oregon and Toni Meeuff of Idaho.
We will miss her deeply, but her memory will be with us always.