Joan passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021. It is fitting now, to finally take time to celebrate her life. The service, followed by a reception, will be held April 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Saint James Episcopal Church, 37051 Cabrillo Terrace (corner of Thornton Avenue and Cabrillo Drive) in Fremont, California. Friends of Joan are cordially invited to attend.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- By Nathan Canilao
- Updated
The Foothill High School baseball team won three straight games to win the 2022 Service Champions Classic with a 6-2 win in the championship game over Redwood High School on April 9.The Falcons started off the tournament with a hard-fought, 2…