Joan passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021. It is fitting now, to finally take time to celebrate her life. The service, followed by a reception, will be held April 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Saint James Episcopal Church, 37051 Cabrillo Terrace (corner of Thornton Avenue and Cabrillo Drive) in Fremont, California. Friends of Joan are cordially invited to attend.