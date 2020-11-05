Marilyn Lane passed away on Oct. 27, 2020, of complications from pneumonia - she was 87. Born in San Francisco on April 12, 1933. she also lived in Richland, Washington, and Honolulu, Hawaii, but spent most of her adult life in Livermore, where she raised two children, made many friends, worked at Sandia and Chevron, and participated in numerous community events and activities.
Marilyn loved and was a patron of the arts, especially theater, movies and music and she was an avid fan of the blues. For many years, she frequented the Pleasanton Hotel, where she enjoyed the live music and dancing on the patio. In her later years, she worked part time at the Independent Newspaper, and she attended the Unitarian Universalist Church.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her sister Roberta Ferguson; son, Sam Lane; grandson, Joshua Lane; and former husband. David Lane. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Lane; two grandchildren, Robbie and Leigh McKenzie; niece, Bobbe Miller; cousins Stacey Byham and Janet Mack; and many friends and other family members whose lives she touched.
Memorial services are planned for next year.