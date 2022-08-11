Marilyn was born and raised in Livermore. She graduated from Granda High School. She retired from Heinz 57 factory in Tracy, California. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years Bob; her daughters Tracy Bush and Sherene Goulart; her sister Sandi Martin; brother Ron Molina; two stepchildren; 10 grandchildren and two grandkids. Marilyn’s service was at Park View Chapel in Manteca. 