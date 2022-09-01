Marilyn N. Carstensen

Marilyn Carstensen, 89, was surrounded by her family when she passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2022 at her home in Livermore.
She and her husband of 62 years, Johnny, along with their children, Paul, Blair, Andrea and Rebecca, moved to Livermore in 1973. Born in Seattle, Marilyn was the youngest of Alma and Gus Nelson’s five children. She treasured being Mom and Grandma and is survived by four children; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Marilyn was fun-loving, a social butterfly and connected easily with a wide variety of people of all ages and walks of life. She loved celebrations, particularly holidays and birthdays, frequently baking delicious cookies and cakes. Her genuine affection for people extended beyond her family, as she took an active interest in others and thrived on staying in touch with all her family and friends. She was the events coordinator for the Alameda County Fairgrounds for over 10 years, a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for 60 years and a life-long bridge player. She enjoyed cruises, group bus trips to casinos with friends and numerous trips around the world with her husband. Marilyn adored her relationships with the people of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and joyfully volunteered for Vacation Bible School and the homeless ministry. She enjoyed pop culture and reading People Magazine. Marilyn and Johnny liked to watch golf, Giants, Warriors, 49ers and Washington Huskies football.
Friends are invited to a public viewing on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5–7 p.m. and a celebration of life service on Thursday, Sept. 15, at noon, with a reception to follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1020 Mocho Street, Livermore, California.