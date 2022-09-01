Marilyn N. Carstensen

Marilyn Carstensen, 89, was surrounded by her family when she passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2022 at her home in Livermore.

She and her husband of 62 years, Johnny, along with their children, Paul, Blair, Andrea and Rebecca, moved to Livermore in 1973. Born in Seattle, Marilyn was the youngest of Alma and Gus Nelson’s five children. She treasured being Mom and Grandma and is survived by four children; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.