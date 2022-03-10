In memory of Marion Blanche Frey Born March 21 in beautiful Prince Edward Island, Canada. One of six kids, mother to three; Don, Linda and John Scott. Tragically she became a widow in her late twenties and Mom immigrated to California in her late thirties and ended up in Livermore, California. She met and married a wonderful man, William Frey. He was a widower with two little children: Linda and Billy Fritz. They combined the two families, and we all lived a happy life.
We lost our mom at 88 due to Parkinson's disease. Happy 100th Birthday Mom.