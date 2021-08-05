Marion “Evie” Eckard passed away at the age of 88 on July 24, 2021. She was born to Wesley and Susan McAuley in McAuley, Manitoba, Canada. Evie attended high school in McAuley and then moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada where she attended the University of Manitoba to receive her Bachelor of Science degree and then continued on to the University of Minnesota for her internship as a registered nutritionist and dietitian.
She and Larry Bakken were married in 1956 after she graduated and they moved to San Diego, California where she worked at the Sharp Hospital as a registered nutritionist and dietician.
They moved to Livermore around 1968 where she worked for the Livermore Valley Memorial hospital and then worked and retired from the Livermore Valley Care hospital after 27 years. Sadly, Larry passed away in 2011 after her retirement. In retirement she has been very active in the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore.
Evie and Royce Eckard were married in 2013 and continued to live in Livermore until 2019 when they moved to Stoneridge Creek in Pleasanton. They continued to fulfil their lifelong dreams to travel and be with their family and friends. Evie was a gentle, gracious and positive thinking person and she always had a twinkle in her eyes; that is how she will always be remembered. Never did I hear her say anything bad about anyone. She enjoyed being with others, traveling and helping people in need. She belonged to the Valley study group; the Sara Circle Ladies group; the Top Galant Mariner couples' group; and was a leader in the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
She belonged to two bridge groups, was a member of American Association of University Women, and was involved in many other activities. She was a great fan of Tom Jones and enjoyed all his music.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, “Doug” McCauley, in Winnipeg; her brother Keith McAuley in McAuley; and her first husband, Larry Bakken. Evie will be buried in her hometown of McAuley. Evie is survived by her husband Royce Eckard of eight years; daughter Lauren Van Maren; brother Robert McAuley in Red Deer Alberta; sister Beth Puddicombe in Saskatoon; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the California Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, 1041 N Grand Ave #185 Covina, California, 91724. Friends and family are invited to the celebration of life service at the First Presbyterian Church at 2020 Fourth St., Livermore, California at 1 p.m. on August 7, 2021.