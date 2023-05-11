OBIT - Marita Christine Gomez Lovegren.jpg

On April 20, 2023, Marita died peacefully at home. Marita was born on Jan. 20, 1948, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Jack and Jean (Geneva Ailshie) Weil, their first daughter. In 1951 Marita, her sister Jackie and their parents moved to San Francisco, California where in 1952 their third daughter Kathy was born. In 1962 her family moved to Livermore and established (Jack’s) Donut Wheel on First Street, which is still open today and considered a landmark of the city. Marita married and had five children, all born in Livermore. In 1976, she and her children joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, all being baptized by her father, Jack.

Marita met and married Donald Lovegren in 1985. They were introduced by mutual friends and were inseparable from that moment on, being completely devoted to each other. She enjoyed working at the family donut shop, opening her own needlepoint store, working at the Livermore Lab, being a retail jewelry manager and her favorite job as an interior decorator for Ethan Allen. Some of the activities she loved included sewing, needlepoint, crafts, scrapbooking, cooking and travelling. She faithfully served in her church callings and family and friends in need. She was a master planner, list-maker and organizer for any family function and made every Christmas amazing and magical for all.