On April 20, 2023, Marita died peacefully at home. Marita was born on Jan. 20, 1948, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Jack and Jean (Geneva Ailshie) Weil, their first daughter. In 1951 Marita, her sister Jackie and their parents moved to San Francisco, California where in 1952 their third daughter Kathy was born. In 1962 her family moved to Livermore and established (Jack’s) Donut Wheel on First Street, which is still open today and considered a landmark of the city. Marita married and had five children, all born in Livermore. In 1976, she and her children joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, all being baptized by her father, Jack.
Marita met and married Donald Lovegren in 1985. They were introduced by mutual friends and were inseparable from that moment on, being completely devoted to each other. She enjoyed working at the family donut shop, opening her own needlepoint store, working at the Livermore Lab, being a retail jewelry manager and her favorite job as an interior decorator for Ethan Allen. Some of the activities she loved included sewing, needlepoint, crafts, scrapbooking, cooking and travelling. She faithfully served in her church callings and family and friends in need. She was a master planner, list-maker and organizer for any family function and made every Christmas amazing and magical for all.
Don was at her side when she passed and will miss her deeply. Don and Marita were long-time residents of both Livermore and Elk Grove, California. They enjoyed many activities together throughout the years, which included numerous vacations, cruises, trips with their kids and grandkids, bowling on a league together and hosting many family gatherings and dinner parties with their friends. Their favorite place to visit was San Francisco where they spent many anniversaries.
She is survived by her husband Donald Lovegren of 37 years, children, David Thomsen of Meridian, Idaho; Leslie Walters; Dennie Moreland (Skip) of Pleasanton, California; Joanne Thomsen (Rene) Gomez of Manteca, California; stepdaughter Donna Lovegren (Dirk) Schinkel of Livermore, California; and stepson Jim (Teri) Lovegren of Valley Springs, California along with her grandchildren, Sam (Stacy) Harbert, Justin Keef, Jamie Walters, Andrea Schinkel (Jesse) Rollins, Jamie Lovegren (Michael) O’Meara, Jodie and JD Lovegren, Arianna and Michael Moreland, Johnny, Steven and Tomas Gomez; and eight great-grandchildren; her father Jack Weil of Manteca, California, sister Kathy Weil (C. Gordon) Austin of Manteca, California and brother-in-law Bill Rose of Tracy, California, along with several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Thomas L. Thomsen Jr. (Buster), her mother Jean (Geneva Ailshie) Weil, her sister Jackie (Jacqueline Weil) Rose and great-niece Amanda Nicole Austin.
The memorial services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1233 Northgate Drive, Manteca, California. Reception to follow.