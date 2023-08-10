Marjorie Elaine Anderson, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Livermore, California on July 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Known by her family and friends as Marge or Midge, she was born on Feb. 20, 1929, in Mechanicville, New York, to Leon and Laura Wiley.
She was raised in Orange, Massachusetts from 1932-1952, and graduated from Orange High School in 1948. She worked as a dental assistant before enlisting in the Navy as a WAVE in 1952 in Pensacola, Florida. During her service she met the love of her life Albert W. Anderson, Jr., (or “Andy” as he was known), a Naval officer. They married in 1954, beginning their life together and building a family. They eventually settled in Livermore, California in 1970.
In addition to her dedication to family, she found great joy in music, dancing, travelling, babies, coffee, the beauty of New England, and cheering for the Boston Red Sox. For 39 years, she faithfully served as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband Andy, parents Leon and Laura, brothers Albert, Alfred, Louis, half-brother Doug, and half-sister Harriet Maganas.
She is survived by her half-brother Lee Wiley (Jan) and half-sister Marianne Crawford; her stepsons Vic Anderson (Brenda) and Chuck Anderson (Sheri); and children Laurie Tirrell (Chris), Karen Newton, Susan Calkins, Gail Higuera (Dan), Bill Anderson, Lynne Clark (Hal), James Anderson and Richard Anderson. She is also survived by her 30 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at the Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno, California.
A memorial service will be held on Aug. 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 878 Herman Avenue, Livermore, California and via a Zoom link as requested.