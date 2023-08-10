OBIT - Marjorie Anderson.jpg

Marjorie Elaine Anderson, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Livermore, California on July 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Known by her family and friends as Marge or Midge, she was born on Feb. 20, 1929, in Mechanicville, New York, to Leon and Laura Wiley.

She was raised in Orange, Massachusetts from 1932-1952, and graduated from Orange High School in 1948. She worked as a dental assistant before enlisting in the Navy as a WAVE in 1952 in Pensacola, Florida. During her service she met the love of her life Albert W. Anderson, Jr., (or “Andy” as he was known), a Naval officer. They married in 1954, beginning their life together and building a family. They eventually settled in Livermore, California in 1970.