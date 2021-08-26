Maggie (Marjorie) Elkind Cutler died on July 23, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
Maggie was born in New York City on April 26, 1944, to Clara Elkind Sumpf and Aaron Elkind.
After studying classics at Hunter College, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Chicago, Maggie and her husband, Robert W. P. Cutler, moved to California, where Bob joined the faculty of Stanford University Medical School, and Maggie worked as a Technical Editor at Standford Research Institute and IBM, while they raised their son, Aaron Cutler.
In the 1990s, Maggie and Bob moved to their beloved ranch in the hills above Livermore, California. After Bob died in 2004, Maggie stayed on the ranch where she loved everything about ranch life including hiking, gardening, riding her horses, growing grapes and keeping a few chickens, sheep and cows around. She also became an expert in California native plants, and for a while operated Mines Road Natives, advising others on the art of landscaping with native plants.
During the last 16 years, Maggie shared the hard work and joy of the ranch with her companion, John Hohn. Maggie was a devoted mother and grandmother, and loved Aaron, Jen, Charlotte and Alexandra more than words can say.
In addition to Aaron’s family, and John, Maggie is survived by her sister, Nancy Elkind; her nieces Erica and Tessa Hibbard; and many, many friends.
Donations in Maggie’s name can be made to Friends of the Regional Parks Botanic Garden (nativeplants.org).