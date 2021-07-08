We sadly announce the passing of Marjorie (Margie) Russo who passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021, at the age of 92. Our mother was truly a happy and caring person, who loved to take weekend trips and enjoyed being with family and friends. We were so blessed to have her for as long as we did, and we will all most certainly miss her. Margie was born Marjorie Evelyn Hobson on July 4, 1928, in San Francisco. She graduated Polytechnic High School and then had numerous jobs in San Francisco along with doing some modeling before enlisting in the Navy, following in her father’s footsteps, where she was a yeoman third class. This is where she met the love of her life Louis Russo in February 1956 while in the Navy and married him soon after on August 18, 1956. When they were discharged, they moved to New Jersey for a couple of months before settling in Hayward, California. In 1964 they moved to their family home in Pleasanton, California, where they lived for 54 years. Margie and Lou followed their sons to Arizona in 2018 so they could be near them. They had two boys Mike and Tim, whom were everything to her. Margie worked for the Pleasanton Unified School District in the late 1960s and was a hostess for Morrison Homes in the 1970s. She then found her dream job at the Sunol Valley Golf Course in the 1980s as the banquet coordinator where she worked until retirement in the early 1990s. Mom loved traveling with her hubby of 64 years, entertaining and spending time with family and friends and watching her grandkids grow up. Her love for animals was well known and there were many pets over the years in the family. There was always a box of dog treats by the front door for all the neighborhood dogs who came to visit. Margie was predeceased by her parents Irene and Wilford Hobson. She is survived by Lou Russo (husband); Mike Russo (son); Tim Russo (son); Holly Russo (daughter-in-law); Sheena Campbell (granddaughter); Jace Campbell (great-grandson); Justin Campbell (grandson); Brandon Russo (grandson); and Bill Hobson (brother). There will be a celebration of life on August 14, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizonia, as that is how Margie loved to live life. For more information call Tim Russo at 925-872-2633. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity or animal rescue program.
