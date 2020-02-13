Mark Andrew Wiley

Mark was born in Cornell, New York, to George and Mary Jane Wiley, but grew up in Livermore, California. After attending Livermore High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and was deployed on the ammunition ship USS Pyro. After his military service, he worked at G.W. Compressor with his father for many years. Mark continued working in the air-compressor service industry, and ended up living in Colorado with his wife Roberta, who he married in 2004.
Mark loved restoring cars and riding motorcycles. He had many friends and always said he had a good life. Mark left us for eternal peace on Jan. 27, 2020, after battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease. Mark had a positive attitude even in his final days, telling friends “you can't always choose your path, but you can choose who walks it with you.”
Mark was pre-deceased by his parents, George and Mary Jane Wiley; son Red (Mark Jr.) Wiley; and stepmother Frances Wiley Avilla. Mark is survived by his wife Roberta Wiley, son Charlie Wiley; grandson Chase Wiley; brother Aaron Wiley; sister Marlise Mullins; stepbrothers Michael and Patrick Holland; and nieces Katie Holland, Jennifer Barclay, and Alanna Mullins.
Mark will be missed by so many, but never forgotten.