Mark Reis Viera was a loving husband, father and friend. He was born on February 4, 1959, and passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019, after a 2-year and 9-month battle with glioblastoma. He was surrounded by his family by his side.
"Thank you for your endless Love, that helps us though each day, and thank you for the memories that will never fade away. We’ll always remember that special smile, that caring heart, that warm embrace. No matter what, we will always remember you because there will never be another one to replace you in our hearts, and the love we will always have for you."
Mark was born in San Jose, Calif., to Rudolph Viera and Bernadine Viera. He grew up in Santa Clara, Calif., and graduated from Wilcox High School. Mark worked for Pacific Bell for many years. He moved with his wife to the East Bay in 1989. After he moved to Livermore, Calif., he began working at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Mark enjoyed coaching Little League and football throughout the years. Mark also loved playing volleyball, going to the beach, and playing keyboards in various bands. Most of all he loved being at home with his family and friends.
Mark was married – just shy of his 32nd wedding anniversary. Mark is survived by his best friend and wife Lori and his devoted son Ryan. Mark’s number one priority was always Lori and Ryan. He is also survived by his sister Marilyn Vitale, brother-in-law Al Vitale, and brother Armand Viera – all of New Bedford, Mass. He is also survived by sisters Cynthia and Chris Viera of N.Y., and mother-in-law Kathleen Hoffman of Pleasanton, Calif., along with many loving friends that were also like family.
Friends and family are invited to his Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 31, 2 p.m., at Crosswinds Church, 1660 Freisman Rd., Livermore.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Viera family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.