Mark Sheldon Mottashed, who lived in Livermore for 30 years before moving to a former 30-year resident of Livermore, but resides in South Lake Tahoe, California, passed away April 16, 2020, from a pulmonary embolism. Diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma, Mark knew he had an uphill battle, and faced it with will and determination. However, the chemotherapy to kill the cancer cells was too much for his body, and other complications developed. He passed away at the University of California, Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.
Mark loved the Sierra Nevada mountains and would often quote naturalist John Muir, “The mountains are calling and I must go. His grandchildren would sometimes call him Grandpa Tahoe.
Mark was born Jan 16, 1942 to Thelma (Gonsalves) and Paul Mottashed in Oakland, California, and graduated from Oakland’s Castlemont High School in 1959.
In 1963, Mark married Sharon Lorraine Lambing and they had six children, Mark, John, Lori, Matthew, Michael, and Christina, before divorcing in 2000. Mark was a gifted electrician and worked 25 years at Valley Memorial Hospital in Livermore, California, and at ValleyCare in Pleasanton, California.
Mark obtained his contractor’s license and spent many weekends doing electrical work for family and friends. He would always share his knowledge with those around him. Mark had a knack for fixing things, often declaring, ‘we’ll just modify the damn thing,” and it usually worked.
He was an outdoorsman, a hiker, peak bagger, fisherman and environmentalist. He loved nature and respected it. Mark and his family took many camping trips to Yosemite National Park, Kings Canyon Sequoia National Park, Lassen Volcanic National Park, Tahoe National Forest and other preserves. Trips were made in the old Chevy LUV pickup or the rusted station wagon, towing the tent trailer and desperately trying to reach the campsites, with the kids in the back yelling, “put another bean in the tank.”
Mark is survived by his sons, Mark Jr. and his wife Tina of Antioch, California; John and his wife Colette of Livermore; Matthew and his wife Tara of Modesto, California; and Michael and his wife Shannon of South Lake Tahoe. He is also survived by his daughters, Lori McNeill and her husband Ray of Livermore; Christina and her boyfriend Mark of Elk Grove, California.
He is also survived by his ex-wife, Sharon Lambing; eight grandchildren, Kevin, Trevor, Doug, Danny, Isabella, Lexi, Jacob, and Audrina; and three great grandchildren, Gabriella. Haley, and Jack.
No services were held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was Mark’s wish that everyone treat nature with respect by taking only photographs and leaving only footprints. Grandpa Tahoe will be solely missed, but the memories will live forever.