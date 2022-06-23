Marlene Ann Foster went to rest with the Lord on June 13, 2022, in her home in San Ramon, California with family at her side. Marlene was born on November 16, 1963, to Walter Paul Riedel and Ann Carolyn Riedel in Newport Beach, California and was the youngest of two children. Marlene graduated from Montclair High School in 1981 and earned an accounting degree from Cal Poly Pomona in 1985. Marlene then went on to work in Finance and Human Resources over the next 37 years with Lockheed Martin and Kaiser Permanente, primarily as an executive. She lived in Upland, California for 12 years, South Carolina, Texas and Maryland for 9 years, and San Ramon, California for her remaining 16 years. Marlene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul David Foster in 1996.
Marlene is survived by her children, Stephen Foster and his wife Annabelle of Liberty Hill, Texas and Graham Foster of San Ramon, California; her grandchildren, Kayden Foster and Bennett Foster of Liberty Hill, Texas; her parents, Walter Riedel and Ann Riedel of San Diego, California; and her brother Richard Riedel of San Diego, California. and her two basset hounds Oliver and Dale of San Ramon, California.