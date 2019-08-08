Mrs. Marlyn Jane Diaz died peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 21, 2019, after a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. She was 63 years old.
Marlyn is survived by her mother, Maria Fortes; husband, Jimmy Diaz; child, Kaycie Kaeding; grandchild, Korver Kaeding; and siblings, Sam Fortes, Adrian Fortes, Eileen Quero, and James Fortes from Livermore, Calif.
Marlyn was born on October 1, 1955, in Livermore, to Semplicio and Maria Fortes. She graduated from Livermore High School in 1973 and Heald College in 1974. Marlyn began working for Sandia National Laboratories as a Work Study Trainee – Accounting Division in 1972, while still in school. She held many positions through the years and retired 36 years later in 2008.
She married Jimmy Diaz, the love of her life, in 1975 and they were married 44 years. In 1985, Marlyn and Jimmy welcomed their child Kaycie into their home. Marlyn became a grandmother in 2019 when Kaycie had her baby Korver.
Marlyn was accomplished at business management and often used her organizational skills for hosting large family celebrations and trips. Her passions were camping with family, dancing to her favorite disco music, and jogging. She is remembered as a generous, witty and loyal woman who deeply loved her family and friends. Helping others and keeping family together were key ideals Marlyn held throughout her life. She was an active and dedicated member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the Livermore Filipino-American (Fil-Am) Organization.
Her viewing is scheduled on August 22, 4 - 6 p.m., at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore; rosary 6 – 7 p.m.; and final viewing from 7 – 8 p.m. Her funeral is scheduled on August 23 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, with a reception to follow at Elks Lodge in Livermore. Fr Alfonso Borgen will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marlyn's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kaycie Kaeding at 1639 Fifth Street, Livermore, CA 94550 for American Cancer Society Bark For Life event. Donations also may be made online for team #MarsStrong - Bark For Life of Silicon Valley North, on the American Cancer Society webpage. The family would like to thank Dr. Kavitha Raj, Stanford Health Care, Hallway Healthcare, and Kaiser Permanente for their effort and dedication.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Diaz family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.