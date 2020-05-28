Martha Mark

Martha D. Mark, 81, of Pleasanton, California, passed away from Lewy Body Dementia on March 2, 2020. Martha was born to Jesse and Viola Scott on May 6, 1938. Born and raised in Fowler, California, she met and married the love of her life, Leonard Mark, of Selma, California, in 1957. They soon moved to Pleasanton where they resided for 60 years and raised their three children, Kelly McDonough, Darin Mark, and Jennifer Hart.
Martha had a keen eye for décor and, with her husband, spent a lifetime of making their surroundings beautiful. Music was a big part of her life and she taught piano lessons and worked with the local school music programs. She was involved with the Pleasanton Presbyterian Church, singing sang solo in the choir and for weddings and funerals. She also he sang at the Monterey Jazz Festival.
At 45, she became a licensed cosmetologist. After formally retiring after 20 years, she continued to accommodate clients in her home. In her spare time, she constructed the designer button bracelets, which she sold and shared with her friends and family.
She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and loyal caregiver LaTanya Belton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Lawson Scott, and her husband Leonard Mark.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brain Support Network, a nonprofit organization based in Menlo Park, California, dedicated to easing the brain donation process for families and encouraging research for the cure of neurological diseases.