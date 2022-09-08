Martha (“Marty”) Marie Sandoval, 81, passed away at her home in Sparks, Nevada on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Marty was born on Nov. 23, 1940, in Centerville, California, but she resided for most of her life in Livermore with her beloved husband of 59 years, Tuto Sandoval. She was preceded in death by Tuto in 2019.
Marty married Tuto on June 27, 1959, and together they raised their four children in Livermore. Family was the most important thing in the world to Marty, and there was nothing she liked to do more than spend time with them. She loved dancing and singing to the oldies with her husband, taking her family out to dinner, and teaching her grandkids how to swim. Her home was always open to anyone who dropped in, and she was a bonus grandma to many of her grandkid’s friends. In addition to spending time with her family, she was an avid crossword and sudoku solver, and could often be found in her kitchen solving puzzle after puzzle while drinking her coffee.
Marty co-owned Marte’s Beauty Salon in Livermore with her sisters Inez and Cookie for 20 years. She had many loyal customers who came to her house for their cuts and colors long after she officially retired.
Her siblings Inez Ordoins and Chuck Matsell and her parents Ruth and Homer Matsell also preceded her in death. She will be greatly missed by her four children; Art (Teresa), Rick (Patty), Cookie, and Tony (Juanita); 13 grandchildren: Robert, Matthew, Daniel, Whitney, Jacob, Anthony, Joshua, Jeffrey, A.J., Ashley, Jesse, Rikki, and Jaidee; 22 great-grandchildren; and sisters Cookie Scott and Rosie Crow.
A visitation and Rosary will be held at Callaghan Mortuary beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2022. Private Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Sandoval family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.