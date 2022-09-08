Martha (“Marty”) Marie Sandoval

Martha (“Marty”) Marie Sandoval, 81, passed away at her home in Sparks, Nevada on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Marty was born on Nov. 23, 1940, in Centerville, California, but she resided for most of her life in Livermore with her beloved husband of 59 years, Tuto Sandoval. She was preceded in death by Tuto in 2019.