On Dec. 13, 2022, Mary (Banley) Minaker passed away at the age of 92, at her 4M Ranch in Livermore, heralding the end of an era.
She was preceded in death two years ago by her husband Robert (Bob), to whom she was married for more than 70 years. She is survived by her children, Scott and Sandy; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and niece and her family.
By any measure, she led an extraordinary life. There was poverty in her family when she was young. Born in Chicago, her family moved to Arizona due to her mothers’ health issues when Mary was a child. Mary did not have an easy childhood, losing her mother when she was only 13, while her father traveled trying to earn a living.
There was homelessness as a teen, before moving to the Bay Area to live with her older brother and his wife. A short time later, she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Minaker. The humble conditions of Mary’s childhood and adolescence led to the distinctions that made her our beloved matriarch – generosity, kindness, warmth, fearlessness in her goals, fierce determination, respect for others and a thirst for adventure.
Mary and Bob were well-known for their generosity, humility, wisdom and the love of family and good company which always made for a great party. Mary and Bob made friends everywhere they went, with no adventure too great. They traveled the world, visiting destinations such as New Zealand, Tahiti, Europe, Asia, and every corner of North America.
Mary pursued her interests and had many talents. She had a voice with the timbre and power to entertain crowds. Mary was a trained and performing opera singer. There was a period where she showed Siamese cats and her beloved Great Danes.
Mary had a lifelong love of horses, which eventually led her and Bob to purchase an 18-acre ranch in Livermore in 1979. Mary and Bob named it “4M Ranch” after a family friend had coined the term ‘4M’ (Minaker’s Marvelous Moneymaking Menagerie), as Mary and Bob were always ambitious in their endeavors. Mary (and Bob) lived the rest of their lives at their 4M Ranch.
When Mary and Bob moved in, the ranch and the surrounding areas were open, golden fields with rolling hills. Mary’s vision saw 4M Ranch become a realized equestrian facility, breeding and showing purebred Arabian Horses. Henceforth, 4M Ranch was to be known as 4M Arabians.
Through the years, Mary generously allowed family and friends to board horses at 4M Arabians. Mary loved all animals and raised sheep, cows, chickens, and geese, and even an adopted Pea-Hen over the years. Mary (and Bob) loved camping with her horses, be it riding back country trails or to the beach with family and friends at her favorite destinations - Silver Lake, Clarke’s Fork, and Stewart’s Ranch in Pt. Reyes National Seashore. Mary and Bob also loved RV-ing caravan style with family and friends across the U.S., visiting national parks and monuments and making many trips to Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Bryce, Zion, Denali, and Glacier National Park through the years.
Over the last 15 years, Mary and Bob realized another dream, transitioning 4M Arabians from an equestrian facility to one of three sustainable pistachio orchards in the Livermore Valley, which will serve as their legacy.
When asked about Bob, Mary would say, “He never belittled me, and he supported all my ambitions.” Those ambitions led them to a full, beautiful life together. They shared the fruit of their accomplishments with anyone who desired - high Sierra sunsets, pristine meadows, dusty trails, alpine lakes, great food and countless parties and holidays at their ranch.
Mary’s life did not begin with any gifts except time, and she never wasted a minute. She achieved much and accomplished everything she wanted in life. Mary kept her sharp wit until the very end, and she will always be the sterling example of how to live life to the fullest extent possible. Mary’s family and extensive cast of lifelong friends will forever speak fondly of the memories she created with us during her lifetime. The world is a much lesser place without Mary, but we can take solace that she is back with Bob, making new memories in heaven.
A celebration of lLife for Mary will be held at their 4M Ranch in Livermore on April 22, 2023.