On Dec. 13, 2022, Mary (Banley) Minaker passed away at the age of 92, at her 4M Ranch in Livermore, heralding the end of an era.

She was preceded in death two years ago by her husband Robert (Bob), to whom she was married for more than 70 years. She is survived by her children, Scott and Sandy; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and niece and her family.