Mary was a loving mother and grandmother who passed away peacefully at 91.

Born in La Paz, Bolivia, to Jose Calderon and Maria Villegas Calderon, Mary was the youngest girl of five children and the only one in her generation who received a university education in the U.S. After returning to Bolivia, she worked in various government agencies and U.S. institutions such as the Peace Corps and USAID.