Mary Caldwell-Mara, 76, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22.
She is survived by the daughter of her heart, Anne Sabbagh Freitas; her son-in-law, Benjamin Freitas; her two grandchildren, Jamie and Josh Freitas; and her former spouse, John Mara. Mary is also survived by many dear friends who were her extended family.
Mary was born May 2, 1946, in Berkeley, California, to Arthur and Mildred Caldwell. After graduating high school, Mary attended Chico State and earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She was a beloved teacher in the Dublin Unified School District for more than 35 years, teaching elementary and middle school students at Murray, Cronin, Fredrickson, and Wells Middle School.
Mary was extraordinarily generous, demonstrated by a life largely dedicated to giving back. She volunteered at many different organizations, including Friends of the Dublin Library and the Alameda County Community Food Bank. Mary had a passion for animals and supported many animal rescue organizations.
Mary’s celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m., at Graham Hitch Mortuary, in Pleasanton. Refreshments will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Valley Humane Society in her name would be appreciated.