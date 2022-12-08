OBIT - Mary Caldwell-Mara.jpg

Mary Caldwell-Mara, 76, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22.

She is survived by the daughter of her heart, Anne Sabbagh Freitas; her son-in-law, Benjamin Freitas; her two grandchildren, Jamie and Josh Freitas; and her former spouse, John Mara. Mary is also survived by many dear friends who were her extended family.