Mary Elizabeth Russell passed away on Aug. 28 at the age of 102.
She was a resident at Quail Garden in Livermore. Her husband, James, of 59 years, passed away in 1998, and one of their sons Jimmy, and son-in-law Jack Ellis, passed away in 2017.
Mary is survived by her daughter Jackie Smith (Harry); daughter Gayle Ellis; son, Rick Russell; and Linda Russell, her deceased son’s widow. She is also survived by grandchildren; Steve; Debbie and husband Ken; John and wife Susie; Melinda and husband John; Jim and wife Shari; Julie; Andrea; Jennifer; Jeremy and wife Amy; Travis; Tyler; and Ryan.
Mary is survived by her great-grandchildren; Kelly, Jessica, Nick, Jackie, James, Russell, Kate and John Jr. She is also survived by many generations of great-great-grandchildren.
Mary had lived in Alameda County since 1962. She was a very strong woman who put family first and anyone who met her became family to her.
