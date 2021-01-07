Mary Fotos, a life-long resident of Livermore, died on Dec. 27, 2020, at the age of 93.
Born on Aug. 20, 1927, to the late Christopher and Matina (Rovatsos) Chakires, Mary was a 1946 graduate of Livermore High School and married Frank Fotos of San Francisco on Sept. 11, 1955.
Mary is lovingly remembered by her son, Perry Fotos; daughter-in-law, Annette (Paradiso) Fotos; grandchildren, Courtney (Fotos) Zinke-Zagarella, Frank Fotos, and Nicholas Fotos great grandsons, Jaxon and Brayden Zinke-Zagarella; and her brother, Sam Chakires. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; brother, Kyriakos Chakires; and sister, Julia (Chakires) Lembesis.
Mary was a beautiful person, devoted daughter, loving wife, caring mother, doting grandmother and one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She will be deeply missed.