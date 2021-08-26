Mary Henriques, 88, of Livermore, passed away peacefully this June.
Mary worked for 34 years as a high school Spanish teacher, leaving lifetime impressions with many of her students.
Mary attended St. Michael's School and Livermore High School. She earned a BA from San Jose State College in 1954 and completed additional course work at UC Berkeley, University of Washington and University of Nevada, Reno.
Her early teaching years were at Miramonte High School in Orinda and the majority of her career at Livermore High School, where she retired in 1991. She did volunteer work teaching literacy in her retirement.
Mary enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening and travel. She was a charitable woman supporting many humanitarian causes. She was preceded in death by her father, Antonio; her mother, Isabelle; her brother, Joseph; and sister Louise. Mary is survived by her sister-in-law, Belle Henriques; nephew Michael and his wife Marilyn Henriques; her nephew Timothy Henriques; cousin, Alfred Henriques; and three great-nephews and one great-niece.
Mary was inurned at St Michael's Cemetery during a private family service in a plot near her beloved brother.
Memorial contributions may be made to Open Heart Kitchen at www.openheartkitchen.org.