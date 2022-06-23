On April 10, 2022, Mary Lee Minkler, the loving mother of Lee Minkler and sister of Sandy Clark, passed away at the age of 77. Mary Lee was born in Winchester, Tennessee to Edwin and Mary Knox. She graduated from Livermore High School and, soon after, met her husband to be, Earl Minkler.
Her father was a sergeant major in the Marine Corps. The family traveled extensively and lived throughout Europe. During the 1960s and 70s, she worked as a dental assistant at Job Core Camp Parks for Doctor Lutsko. In 1975, she was a founder and integral part of the business Valley Machine Shop in Livermore where she worked until Covid-19 temporarily closed the business in 2019. She was well known as that sweet and friendly person who answered the phone. The business is still in operation today.
Mary Lee’s extraordinary sense of fashion fueled a passion for nice clothes, nice shoes and jewelry. She was always dressed with class and style. Her love for her animals was deep and passionate. Some of her favorites were Pepe the Chihuahua, Smoke and Blue the Siamese cats, Harley and Amber the Abyssinian cats, Sunny the always testy dog and, most recently, Ozzy, a rescue dog who she walked three to four times a day. Mary Lee and Ozzy became very well-known and were well-liked fixtures in the neighborhood. She was a car enthusiast and loved her Triumph Spitfire convertible named Sweet Pea. Another love of hers was Elvis Presly, and she collected as much of his music as she could.
Mary Lee was preceded in death by her father Edwin and mother Mary. She is survived by her son Lee; sister Sandy; and ex-husband Earl.