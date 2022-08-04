On April 10, 2022, Mary Lee Minkler, loving mother to Lee and sister to Sandy, passed away at the age of 77.

Mary Lee was born in Winchester, Tennessee on March 26, 1945, to Edwin and Mary Knox. Tennessee was always home in her heart; however, her life was filled with many travels. Her father was a Sargent Major in the US Marine Corp, which would take her future traveling throughout the United States and Europe. Following 30 years of service, her dad retired in California, where she graduated from Livermore High School, and she then began a career in dentistry as a clinical assistant. Shortly thereafter, she met her soon-to-be-husband, Earl.