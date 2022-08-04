On April 10, 2022, Mary Lee Minkler, loving mother to Lee and sister to Sandy, passed away at the age of 77.
Mary Lee was born in Winchester, Tennessee on March 26, 1945, to Edwin and Mary Knox. Tennessee was always home in her heart; however, her life was filled with many travels. Her father was a Sargent Major in the US Marine Corp, which would take her future traveling throughout the United States and Europe. Following 30 years of service, her dad retired in California, where she graduated from Livermore High School, and she then began a career in dentistry as a clinical assistant. Shortly thereafter, she met her soon-to-be-husband, Earl.
Life took a turn in 1975 with a marriage and her becoming a founder and an integral part of their livelihood working at Valley Machine Shop. She was well known as that sweet and friendly lady who greeted everyone with a smile — a definite attribute to their business.
In 1984, life took yet another turn with a new role as a mother when she and Earl were blessed with a baby boy. Mary Lee continued to work with both Earl and Lee until 2019, when the business temporarily closed its doors during COVID.
She loved to laugh, snuggle in bed with a good book and there was nothing better than a delicious piece of chocolate melting in her mouth. Mary Lee had an extraordinary sense of fashion, fueled by a passion for fine clothes, shoes and jewelry. In early years, a shopping trip was a true adventure, not knowing what might be discovered that day. One time out with her gave "born to shop" a new meaning. Her love for animals was deep and passionate. There was always a furry friend in her life to love and care for. Most recently, Ozzy, a rescue dog, kept her active with their many daily walks. The twosome became a very well-known fixture in the neighborhood. It was said, "Ozzy actually walked her" as she most often let him lead.
There was another adventurous side to her life, which was an enthusiasm for cars. She bought her first car, a sporty, white Triumph convertible with a red "racing" stripe. She loved to drive and got a few tips from Earl on the definition of "fast," attending weekend car rallies in the early years that they enjoyed together.
From beginning to end, she was a true lifetime Elvis Presley fan — much to her parents’ dismay — but it never faltered through the years, bringing a love of music into her life. A gift that was passed on to Lee.
She was a dedicated mother putting his needs above all, whatever challenges life brought forth. A beautiful gift, indeed. Her life on this earth was one of laughter, devotion, and love for those she touched with her life. Thank you for the memories that will forever remain in our hearts. May your sweet soul rest in peace with our eternal Father in Heaven.
Mary Lee is preceded in death by her father and mother and survived by her sister; son; and ex-husband. A celebration of life will take place Sept. 8 at 450 Charlotte Common, Livermore, California from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is located at the clubhouse next to the pool. She would want you to join in the celebration to share the good times with laughter and leave with fond and loving memories.