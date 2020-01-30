Mary Lou Booher passed away Jan. 20 at the age of 89. She was a loving mother and grandmother who is survived by her five children, Billy, Deborah, Linda (Bart Johnson), Gene, and Susan, and her two grandchildren, Tamara and Anthony. She was also great grandma to Julian and Tyler. She was proceeded in death by her parents, David and Mary, and her loving brothers and sisters.
Mary Lou was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. Upon graduation she received a job at Pittsburgh with the Lake Erie Railroad, where she met her husband, Jerry. She moved to Livermore in 1962 to be closer to her family. She worked at her sister Margret’s income tax office in the early 1970s. She later started working in the nursery at Granada Bowl, where she loved babysitting all the children. Mary Lou will be greatly missed by everyone. Callaghan Mortuary is handling arrangements. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.