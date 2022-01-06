Mary Louise Conway was born the daughter of William and Ethel Vaillancourt Conway, Nov. 11, 1935, in St. Paul, Minnesota, and just celebrated her 86th birthday. She lived 31,449 days.
Mary Lou attended St. Paul Central High School, graduating in 1953. Upon graduation, she worked at Minnesota Mutual for six years. She was married to Jack Trudeau in 1957 and they had six sons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack in 1979, sons, Joseph 1957, and Ted in 1999.
The family moved to Livermore California in 1973 and she went to work at Liberty House and then Kaiser Sand and Gravel. She was highly active in Granada Little League and Livermore Pop Warner Football, supporting all her boys and their various sports teams.
She is survived by her sons; Scott (Linda), Jack, Kevin (JoAnn) and Mike (Kelly). She was proud of her boys. Scott and Mike both worked for the Livermore Police Department, Ted was in the United States Air Force, Jack played in the NFL, Kevin played professional baseball. Twelve grandchildren also survive Mary Lou: Kelly (Rich) Campbell, Nichole (Lloyd) McCulloch, Jackie (Trevor) Fisher, Kendall (Bobby) Hernandez, Danielle (Corey) Fosdick, John, Jack, Beau, Tommy, Trey, Colton and Tyler Trudeau. Mary Lou also survived by 10 great-grandchildren; Jake, Derek and Grayson Campbell, Travis, Reece, Hayes Fisher, Easton, Gentry Kechriotis, Cassidy and Shelby Hernandez, and her 11th is due soon. Gary Conway, her brother, of Duluth, Minnesota also survives.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Mary Lou Trudeau be made to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, California, 94026, brainsupportnetwork.org.