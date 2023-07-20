Mary Louise Ludwig was born at St. Paul’s Hospital in Livermore, California on Aug. 31, 1952, to Dorothy Jean Mack Simon Geil (deceased) and John Wendell Simon (deceased) of Livermore, California. She was the third of four children and a lifelong Livermore resident. Mary graduated from Livermore High School. She earned a Dental Assistant Certificate from Chabot College in Hayward and worked as a dental assistant in Livermore for many years.
Mary grew up loving sports. She was an outstanding racquetball player which is how she met and married the love of her life, Stephen John Ludwig of Hayward, California, who predeceased her in 1987. Mary was an avid fan of the Oakland A’s and the Golden State Warriors. Her children and grandchildren brought her immense joy and she never missed any of her grandson’s baseball games. Mary was a loyal friend to all who knew and loved her. Her life and her love for her family exemplified 1 Corinthians 13:4, as she was “patient, kind, and slow to anger…”.