Join us on Sunday, September 12 from 12 to 4 for an
Open House Garden Party at Ravenswood in Livermore
After a year’s time, we’re finally able to gather to share in our
love and loss of our mom, Mary Lu.
As you may have guessed, mom did not want a proper funeral or memorial. She insisted we have a party to honor here! We know she’ll be there, as she was never one to miss a good party.
Please honor her wishes and do not wear black! She was bright and bold and so shall we be! Please do bring your wonderful stories, smiles and photos. (Tears are allowed)!
Members of Mary Lu’s family will be wearing gardenias.