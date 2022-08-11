Mary Kathryn Murtagh Fitts (nee Houlihan) passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on July 3 in Livermore, California. Mary was born in Pasadena, California, the only child of John and Florence Houlihan. She loved attending Flintridge Sacred Heart High School in La Canada where she finally had “lots of sisters” and then UCLA for a year. Deciding on a nursing career, Mary moved to San Francisco to attend St. Mary’s School of Nursing. It was while nursing Phyllis (her future sister-in-law there having her first child), that Phyllis played match maker and introduced Mary to her brother-in-law Henry (Hank) Murtagh, who was just back from serving in WWII. They liked to joke (without details) that they met in the maternity ward —which was true. Married in 1948, they were together a few months shy of 50 years till Hank’s death in 1997. They raised three children in Daly City and enjoyed camping and trips to Disneyland.
Dancing, traveling, and spending time with their four granddaughters were favorite pastimes in their retirement. Several years following Hank’s death, Mary married long-time family friend and widower Ray Fitts. Their union was a short but sweet: three years of fun, companionship and travel.
Mary was a loving, devoted, caring and generous wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Her life was a dedication to serving others —nursing, raising a disabled son and volunteering at Holy Angels school. She was involved, positive and encouraging to her family and friends. Mary was a devout Catholic of great faith. For most of the past 16 years, Mary lived at Heritage Estates independent living in Livermore. She was an avid reader and loved to attend lectures, do line-dancing, exercise classes, card games and bingo. She was a whiz at Jeopardy, a show she thoroughly enjoyed. Mary helped several of her blind/near-blind friends at Heritage (ordering books on tape and getting large print books at the library for them).
Mary is survived by daughter Marianne (Dwight) Lang; son Timothy (Maggie) Murtagh; granddaughters Amanda, Erin, Mackenzie and Madison; as well as great-grandsons Tanner and Caleb. She was preceded in death by her husband Hank Murtagh; second husband Ray Fitts; and son Michael Murtagh.
Mary was a kind, gentle soul who will be greatly missed. Mary’s life will be celebrated with a mass at St. Charles Borromeo, 1315 Lomitas Avenue, Livermore on Thursday Aug. 18 at 11a.m. Committal services will be the following day at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, California. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice.