Mary Kathryn Murtagh Fitts (nee Houlihan) passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on July 3 in Livermore, California. Mary was born in Pasadena, California, the only child of John and Florence Houlihan. She loved attending Flintridge Sacred Heart High School in La Canada where she finally had “lots of sisters” and then UCLA for a year. Deciding on a nursing career, Mary moved to San Francisco to attend St. Mary’s School of Nursing. It was while nursing Phyllis (her future sister-in-law there having her first child), that Phyllis played match maker and introduced Mary to her brother-in-law Henry (Hank) Murtagh, who was just back from serving in WWII. They liked to joke (without details) that they met in the maternity ward —which was true. Married in 1948, they were together a few months shy of 50 years till Hank’s death in 1997. They raised three children in Daly City and enjoyed camping and trips to Disneyland.

Dancing, traveling, and spending time with their four granddaughters were favorite pastimes in their retirement. Several years following Hank’s death, Mary married long-time family friend and widower Ray Fitts. Their union was a short but sweet: three years of fun, companionship and travel.