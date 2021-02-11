Matthew Bearden Jr. was born March 31, 1949, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to proud parents Matthew Bearden Sr. and Christine Angeline Benedetto-Bearden.
He was the oldest of seven children, Matthew, Portia, Mark, Edward, Ralph, Paul, and Thomas. He was endearing called “Butchie” by his close family and friends.
He graduated from Phoenixville High School in 1967 in Pennsylvania. He continued his education and attended a business college in Philadelphia. He served his country for four years in the United States Air Force, as a sergeant working in the Inventory Management Division. He had the opportunity to travel in Europe. He toured London, Paris and Morocco. In 1974, he was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force and relocated to California.
On June 26, 1977, Matthew Bearden, Jr. married the love of his life, Annette Marie Donnell-Bearden, a marriage and bond that would last for more than 43 years. To this union, two sons were born - Matthew III and Jeffrey David. They will always cherish the memories of their father, who instilled the values of integrity, love of God, and wisdom.
He loved his family, and they loved him even more. Matthew Bearden, Jr. will be best remembered for being a giving person, he had such a big heart.
In 1976, he was employed with Safeway Inc. Some of the department's he held positions in were human resources, accounting and cash management as a financial analyst. He retired from Safeway Inc. in 2014, after 38 years of loyal and faithful service.
Matthew Bearden, Jr. and his wife enjoyed vacations of cruising, visiting family, and attending concerts. Cruise designations included Alaska, Hawaii, Baja California, Caribbean Islands, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and even through the Strait of Gibraltar. Matthew enjoyed many genres of music and he attended jazz concerts, classical performances at Davis Symphony Hall, and Opera recitals at the San Francisco Memorial Opera House. Some of his favorite performers were Leontyne Price, Jesse Norman. He also enjoyed Diana Ross, Patti LaBelle and Barbara Streisand.
In March 1996, Matthew and Annette joined the St. Matthews Baptist Church in Livermore, where he eventually became finance chairman for the church. This role kept him busy. His goal was to assist the pastor and increasing the church fiscal stability. Today, he would shout "Thank you Lord, goal accomplished!”
Matthew Bearden, Jr. departed of life on Jan. 26, 2021, and he will be greatly missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Christina Bearden, Sr., his sister, Portia Ramsey; and his father-in-law, Sherman Donnell Sr. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife of more than 43 years, Annette M. Bearden; his sons, Matthew Bearden, III and Jeffrey David Bearden, all of Pleasanton; his five brothers, Mark Bearden of Philadelphia, Edward (Doreen) Bearden of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; Ralph (Cynthia) Beardon of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; Paul (Vanessa) Bearden of Landenberg, Pennsylvania; and Thomas (Sharon) Bearden of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; his mother-in-law, Jeanette Donnell; sisters-in-law, Narvella Berthia, Linda Abney, and Carolyn Donnell; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and church family