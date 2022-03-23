Deeply loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, Matthew Donald Magoon, 52, of Pleasanton, California, passed away peacefully at Valley Care Hospital, Feb. 28, 2022. He had bravely confronted and fought the physical challenges of diabetes.
Matt was born March 24, 1969, in Valley Memorial Hospital, Livermore, California, to Jeanne Marie Magoon and Robert Willard Magoon. He was raised in Pleasanton, the youngest of five children, Robert, Jeanette, Jacqueline and Douglas. Matt, a skilled carpenter by trade, enjoyed woodworking projects and especially enjoyed building anything using scrap material. He experienced living in Livermore, Seattle, Denver (where Matt was president of the Raiders booster club), Modesto, and most of his years in Pleasanton. Matt will always be remembered for his big heart.