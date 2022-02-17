Matthew Laird Eubanks, (60 yrs.), a “Son of the Republic of Texas," was born on July 13, 1961, in Houston, Texas to Huard (“Doc”) Houston Eubanks, and Gail Elinor Locke Eubanks. He passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Matt grew up in both Pasadena, Texas, and later Lyndhurst, Ohio for ten years. The family returned to Texas, where Matt graduated from Sam Rayburn High School in 1980. After high school, Matt worked as a pipefitter/welder at the Lubrizol Chemical Corp. in Deer Park, Texas. In his early 20’s Matt took his skills and headed West to California, honing those skills and working on Co-Gen plants. He liked what California had to offer, and began putting down roots, buying a small ranch in Escalon and getting into the world of rodeo, which was a nod to his cowboy roots, since his great-grandfather had been a fence rider on a cattle ranch in west Texas.
Matt began working at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, in 1989 as a pipefitter/welder and transitioned into plumbing as well as boilers, and eventually entered management. During his 33 years at the lab Matt volunteered to move into many diverse positions, all while staying true to what he loved, the crafts. He was a jack of all trades and master of most. He was known as the go-to “expert” in many fields. He managed government projects, worked with vendors from boilers to cryogenics, and seemed to be the OSHA “rules and regulations guy,” all while managing a team of his own as a Work Management Group Leader. Matt taught pipe fitting and systems engineering at Laney College in Oakland for a few years and enjoyed the passing of his knowledge and skills to his students.
In his mid-30’s, Matt met the love of his life, Tamara (Walbridge) Eubanks, at the Livermore Rodeo Mixer in June of 1994. After a short courtship, they married in April of 1995. A few years later, their twin sons Blake and Derek were born. Matt felt his greatest accomplishments were becoming a father and nurturing a marriage of almost 27 years. Nothing gave him more pride than watching his sons growing into young men with goals and dreams of their own. He cherished his role as a father, while instilling in them the necessary endeavors of golf, hunting and fixing things, as well as passing on the skill set of being a good storyteller, like his father and grandfather before him. The art of storytelling was a necessity in the Eubanks household. Matt was a natural raconteur and knew how to keep the conversation going. At times, he filled his stories with his infamous self-defense moves.
Matt volunteered as a coach for many youth sports clubs, science clubs, Cub Scouts, the Livermore Main Street Project, as well as the Livermore Rodeo. He was a past board of directors' member, and a current director for the Livermore Rodeo Association. Matt’s volunteerism for the Livermore Rodeo lasted 28 years. He competed in a few events and relished the entire month of June, for all the history, heritage and camaraderie the rodeo represented. Most weekends the rest of the year, Matt could be found outdoors, with his extended family and dear friends, snow skiing, water skiing, golfing, hunting, USPSA shooting and competing in Steel Challenges.
He had a deep appreciation for a well-made old fashioned cocktail, but also enjoyed wine tasting, watching the Dallas Cowboys or reading a good book for hours. Any activities his sons loved made them something he wanted to be engaged in. He truly enjoyed travel but was looking forward to spending time at the retirement lake property in Tennessee. Matt will be remembered for his notable quotes, such as, “When in doubt, we will figure it out!” He had strong convictions, great compassion and love for others, a ready smile, a passion for life, and could warm and brighten any room he walked into.
Matt is survived by his loving wife, Tamara, sons Blake and Derek, sisters Susan (John) McIlhenny and DeeAnn (Jim) Pochedly, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gail and Huard Eubanks. A celebration of life will be held Feb.18, at 1:30 p.m., at South Winds Church, 13400 W. Middle Rd., Tracy, California, 95304. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Eubanks Scholarship Fund of the Livermore Rodeo Association.