Long-time Pleasanton resident, Maurice H Lowrey passed away Saturday, May 6, at the age of 90. Maurice moved with his wife Mickey to Pleasanton in 1964 from Buffalo, New York. NY. He was a graduate of Alfred University and worked on the family Christmas tree farm. Maurice took a job as a diesel engine draftsman at DeLaval Engine and Compressor Company in Oakland where he quickly moved up to Chief Engineer.
As Private First Class he worked in the Army Maintenance Corps on Okinawa. He spent many years as referee coordinator, coach and referee for BUSC.