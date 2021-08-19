Max Arlen Allison passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, in his sleep. He touched many lives with his positive outlook and his words of wisdom.
Some of his favorite pastimes were music, Dixie Land bands, dancing, golfing and partying with his friends and family. He started every morning with his cup of coffee and a Cryptoquip.
Max is survived by his wife Linda; daughters Eve Dulay; Vicki Hallett; Priscilla McRae; son Greg Allison; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his daughters Paula Blackwell and Pam Gallatin. He will be missed by all.
A celebration of life service will be held at a future date.