Max was born in Chadron, Nebraska, to parents William and Aletha Jeffers. He had a brother William and sisters Virginia and Marlene. He was raised in Nebraska in his early years, but graduated from Encinal High School in Alameda. Max joined the Air Force after graduation and traveled to many places. His favorite station was in Iceland, where he had many interesting experiences. He returned to Florida from Iceland, where he met and married Sharen Karner in 1962. They had two children; son Mitchal and daughter Kari.
In1975, Max started a new phase in his life when he married Roberta "Ann" Ward, in Livermore. With this marriage he acquired another extended family. Ann had three sons; Don, Bob and Tom Ward; and daughter Kathi Lyons.
Max had been in the floor covering business before coming to Livermore and continued in that trade. He worked various companies in the area including All City Floors in Livermore, as well as his own business, Floor Coverings by Jeffers.
After retiring he and Ann enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, which included a couple of trips to Florida to visit his family there.
Max passed away at home in Livermore. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann; son Mitchal Jeffers, (Jill); and daughter Keri Ahern, both of Florida. Also, grandson Corey Ahern of Georgia; great-granddaughter Audrey of Georgia; and great-grandson John of Colorado; sister Marlene of Turlock; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves extended family; Tom Ward of Livermore; Kathi Lyons (Tom) of Nevada; as well as grandchildren Tommy, Joey, Donnie, Jeremy and Robert Ward; Christina Hanich; Bill Jeffers; Lori Hoffman; and a number of great grandchildren. Max was preceded in death by his parents; sister Virginia; brother Bill; and as Don and Bob Ward.
Max was a good man with a sense of humor and would like to be remembered by family and friends with a smile and a funny story.
His final resting place will be San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California. Services will be at a later date. Special thanks to the VA Health System of Palo Alto, as well as Suncrest Hospice, that has many caring and helpful professionals.