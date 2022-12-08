Maximo “Max” Bergonia left this world surrounded with love by his family on Nov. 19, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer. He was 64 years old.
Born on Dec. 27, 1957, in Bolinao, Philippines, he leaves behind his loving wife, Elaine Conte Bergonia; daughter, Allison Bergonia; and son, Tristan Bergonia. He was preceded in death by his father, Juan Bergonia. He leaves behind his mother, Merofe Bergonia; and sisters, Fe Bergonia Palma, Rosemarie Bergonia, and Floradelcielo Bergonia King. Max is also survived by his brothers, Nicanor Bergonia and Victorino Bergonia. Many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, and friends will miss his kind, always-smiling nature.
He retired just two years ago from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories (LLNL) as a mechanical technician working in the NIF. He started working at LLNL in 1996. Before that, he worked for Mesa Systems in Livermore.
He was a graduate of the Guzman Institute of Technology in the Philippines. Shortly after graduating, Max chased his dream of a better life and worked building engines as a machinist in Doha, Qatar. He then joined his parents and siblings when he moved from the Philippines to Livermore in January 1990.
Not long after, he met his partner in life and lovely wife, Elaine Conte Bergonia, and joined her in marriage on March 6, 1993. Together, they had two children, Allison and Tristan.
Max was very kindhearted and compassionate, often helping friends and relatives in the Philippines. He loved cheering for his favorite sports teams, The Golden State Warriors and The San Francisco Forty-Niners. He was often seen wearing their colors. Max loved to tend to his garden, growing sweet, delicious dragon fruits and offering them to friends and relatives. He also loved driving his sports car - a 1999 Porsche Boxster.
Most of all, Max loved spending quality time with his wife, children, and family. He always offered his home to host family gatherings, parties, and feasts.
Family and friends are invited to honor and celebrate the life of Max. The viewing will be on Dec. 9, at Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral Center, located at 2200 East 18th St., in Antioch. The funeral will be held on Dec. 10, at Antioch UM Church on the Rock, located at 50 Walton Lane, in Antioch. Service will be at 11 a.m., and a precession to Max’s final resting place at the Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral Center will follow.