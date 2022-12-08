OBIT - Maximo “Max” Bergonia.jpg

Maximo “Max” Bergonia left this world surrounded with love by his family on Nov. 19, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer. He was 64 years old.

Born on Dec. 27, 1957, in Bolinao, Philippines, he leaves behind his loving wife, Elaine Conte Bergonia; daughter, Allison Bergonia; and son, Tristan Bergonia. He was preceded in death by his father, Juan Bergonia. He leaves behind his mother, Merofe Bergonia; and sisters, Fe Bergonia Palma, Rosemarie Bergonia, and Floradelcielo Bergonia King. Max is also survived by his brothers, Nicanor Bergonia and Victorino Bergonia. Many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, and friends will miss his kind, always-smiling nature.