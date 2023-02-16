Surrounded by her family, Megan Beth Daily died at home Feb. 9, 2023, at the age of 20.
Megan was born Feb. 4, 2003 in San Francisco. Megan lived with her loving family in Livermore her entire life. She loved quiet snuggle time with parents, sibs, and her cat, Tucker. She flashed her bright eyes for Disney movies, music therapy and the sound of other children’s voices. She was a vibrant part of her special education community and was loved and served by amazing aides, teachers and fellow students. Around campus Megan was known for her beautiful, braided hair. She loved attending the Special Olympics, grocery store field trips and rallies at Granada. The George Mark Children’s house was Megan’s top vacation destination, providing a haven away from home. Devoted care was given by her home nurse of twenty years.