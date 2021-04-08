Melvin “Mel” Peter Nelson left this world to join his heavenly Father on March 16, 2021, from his home in Pleasanton, at 84 years old.
He was born July 12, 1936, in Oakland, California, to Carl and Viola Nelson. After attending Hayward High School, he served in the U.S. Navy, first on reserve, and then on active duty, as a radioman Petty Officer 3rd Class. Once honorably discharged, Mel put his strong work ethic towards developing his career as a real estate appraiser, first with Wells Fargo and PG and E, then starting his company Nelson and Associates, where he practiced in the greater East Bay.
To describe Mel in one word: gentleman. He had a great smile, and a special sense of humor, and was often chuckling to a subtle joke on the “The Big Bang Theory” or another show on TV. He was thoughtful, generous, and patient. He loved dogs, especially Cocker Spaniels; his latest, the beloved Bentley.
Mel was an avid follower of current events and loved sharing trivia or playfully teasing friends about their days. Mel was known for his work with Toastmasters International, his love of photography, and beekeeping. He was an avid RV enthusiast and enjoyed cooking and entertaining, especially for family and friends he considered very special to him. The highlight of the social year was his July 4th parties, which often combined with his birthday celebrations.
He was also a lector and lay presider at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. A favorite story of Mel’s we thought we would share: “A rabbit was once asked the question, why are we here? The earth responded, God created each of us with a body and a soul. The body grows, matures and returns to the earth. The soul is returned to God. Our mission here is to return the soul to God in better condition than when it was received, and God will say welcome, good job!” Mel has certainly been welcomed to heaven.
He is preceded by his late wife, Ann Nelson, and son, Paul Nelson. He will be missed dearly, and is survived by his loving spouse, Beverly Nelson; younger son, Kirk (Chrissy); and grandson, Justin; along with his siblings, Don (Dottie) Nelson, Jerry (Pamela) Nelson, and Wayne (Susan) Nelson. If Mel touched your life, please make a donation in his name to a charity of your choice or where the Spirit leads you.
A funeral service will be held April 14, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo, 1315 Lomitas Avenue, Livermore, California. Please RSVP if you plan to attend, due to the limitations for church capacity. He will be buried shortly thereafter in a private ceremony at Sunset View Cemetery. You may send condolences and RSVP to the funeral at melnelson2021 @gmail.com.