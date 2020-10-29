Livermore resident Melody Rae Dijos passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Oct. 19, 2020. She touched many lives with her generous heart and her unconditional love. Her tireless love and
commitment to her friends and family knew no bounds, and will never be forgotten.
Melody was born in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School in 1974. She went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bobby” Holmes, with whom she had two children. She worked for United Security for a short time, following which she then devoted her time and self entirely to care for her family.
After caring and raising her own children, she took on the proud role as Mima, cherishing her time to be with her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were a large part of her life and purpose. Melody enjoyed her family time and loved dancing and singing while listening to her Oldies. She loved to cook and, boy, was she good at it. Melody’s favorite pastime was to play Bingo and to go to the casinos, and she went every chance she could!
Melody is survived by the love of her life of 39 years, Antonio “Tony” Gallardo; devoted children, Veronica (Andrew) Munro of Livermore, and Troy Holmes of San Andreas; and her beautiful grandchildren, Zoe and Duncan Munro of Livermore, Nathan Cooper of Powell, Wyoming, and Austin Moore of Livermore. She is also survived by her father, Raymond “Sonny” Dijos, Jr., and step-mom, Darlene Lara of Livermore; step-mom, LaVerne Yanez of Pleasanton; sisters, Rae Diaz of Livermore, Rhonda (Jack) Dorman of Roseville, Ronna Kossman of Livermore; Brothers, Rocky Kossman of Modesto and Robbie Dijos of Chico; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Lani (Tom) Meyer, Tina (Sam) Webster, Eva (Mark) Kraft, Jeannette Gallardo, and brother-in-law Anastacio (Brenda) Gallardo, all of Livermore. She is also survived by her aunt and godmother, Oralia “Willie” Eskew of Livermore, and aunts Bette “Bootie” Balcita of Livermore and Tanya “Tanny” Dijos of Stevinson. Melody leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins that she adored. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Dijos and Raymond Dijos Sr., whom she also called Mom and Dad; brother, Robin Dijos; and Sister, Mary “Picalo” Gonzales.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing at Callaghan Mortuary on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary following at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Michael’s Church on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, with Mass beginning at 11 a.m., and burial to follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Livermore.