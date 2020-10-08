Melvin “Mel” Lemos, a long-time Livermore resident and businessman, passed away on Aug. 16, 2020.
Mel was born in Castro Valley, on Aug. 23, 1941, and graduated from Castro Valley High in 1960. After high school, he attended Moler Barber College in Oakland, where he graduated in 1962 and then began his career as a barber in Castro Valley.
From 1966 to 1971, Mel also served in the U.S. Army Reserves. After moving to Livermore 56 years ago, he began working at Norm’s Barber Shop and later was a partner in Dutro’s Barber Shop. He eventually opened his own business, Mel’s Barber Shop, which he owned and operated for over 50 years, retiring in February 2020.
Mel was a great outdoorsman. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved hiking, especially in Yosemite, where he hiked the peaks there many times.
Mel was an accomplished
bicyclist who completed the Davis Double 200-mile ride twice and rode thousands of miles with the Tandem Riders bike club. He enjoyed long rides on his motorcycle and was an active member of the Biker Barbers Motorcycle Club.
Mel also enjoyed tending to his garden. He was a great storyteller, and he loved his 49ers - he was a season ticket holder for many years.
Mel traveled to many places around the world with his wife, Joanne, and his sister-in-law Patti and brother-in-law Ron. His travels included Canada, Croatia, Gibraltar, Greece, Italy, London, Mexico, Rome, Spain, the Caribbean, and the Panama Canal. One of his favorite places to cruise was to Alaska.
Mel is preceded in death by his father, Manuel Joseph Lemos, and his mother, Bertha Frances Lemos. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 32 years, Joanne; brother, Merv Lemos (Jeanine Silva); daughter, Melanie Compton; son, Craig Lemos (Deena); grandchildren, Jessica Compton, Kevin Compton, Madelyn Lemos, and Sawyer Lemos; niece, Marcie McCord (Shawn); great niece, Megan; great nephew, Nicholas; nephew, Danny Lemos; great nephew, Jason; children by marriage, Kimmie Pitcock (Keith), Michele Silva (Steve), and Jeff Kenyon (Isabel); grandchildren, Raymond Edelhuber, Zach Edelhuber, Heather Pitcock, Gillian Silva, Stefanie Silva, and Adie Kenyon; great grandchild, Davianna Pitcock; niece, Lisa Imperiale, and great nephews, Dante and Gabe.