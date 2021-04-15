Meridith passed away Nov. 25, 2020, in her home.
There were many things Meridith treasured throughout her life, many of those being her family and friends, as well as giving generously to causes she loved. She served our country as a staff sergeant in the Air Force, specializing in explosive ordinance disposal. She also held many college degrees and spent most of her working years working for the Livermore Laboratories.
She was loved by many. She is survived by her three daughters, Chrys Anglesey, Melissa May and Lethe Kelsey; eight grandchildren; siblings, Curtis May, David May, Raylene Palmer, and Denise Valentino; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Denzel May and Iris Zens; and brother, Darrell May.
Internment was at the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park.