Mervyn (Merv) Nichols was born and grew up in San Francisco with his parents and two sisters, Marion and Helen and a brother, Jake. He attended Sacred Heart High School and City College of San Francisco.
He obtained a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from Sacramento State University and later an M.S. degree from Stanford University.
He served part of his military service in Greenland and was proud to be a veteran. As a youth he joined the Sea Scouts and began a lifelong love of sailing. After working for a while at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, he joined friends on a yacht, which was starting on a round-the-world cruise. He sailed with them to Tahiti and then flew to New Zealand where he met Pat. They traveled to England (Pat's home country) and were married there in 1973.
They made their home in Livermore where Merv continued employment at the Lawrence Laboratory. They are very proud of their son Peter and daughter Julie and all they have accomplished. The family made many journeys to visit relatives in England and Australia. Merv retired from the Lab in 2000 and fought through a long, tough struggle with Parkinson's disease and dementia before passing away peacefully at age 87. He will be missed by family and many friends.