Michael Arthur "Mike" Crowley passed away quietly on July 26, due to pancreatic cancer.
Eldest son of Art and Emily Crowley, Mike was a lifelong Livermore resident. He attended Fifth Street Elementary, East Avenue Junior High and graduated from Livermore High School in 1966. He attended Chabot Junior College and graduated from San Francisco State with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
He spent a number of his post-college years designing and building outdoor play environments for children. Following that, he earned his general contractors license and worked on projects throughout the valley for years.
Mike was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying trips to the mountains, Half Moon Bay, time white water rafting and snow skiing at Squaw Valley. He especially enjoyed spending time with his Palm Avenue neighbors. The highlight of any day was a trip to the dog park with his best buddy, Remi.
Mike was predeceased by his parents. In addition to his domestic partner Saundra Rogers, he is survived by siblings Kevin Crowley (Pat); and Kathleen "Kit" Little (Larry); nephew Kyle Crowley (Brandi); niece Katie Felice (Gennero); nephew Scott Little (Michelle); Saundra’s son James Allen (Tammy), whom he loved dearly; and James’ three children; Joshua, Daniel and Hannah.
At his request no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Open Heart Kitchen at www.openheartkitchen.org.