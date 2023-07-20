Michael D. Feit died peacefully at home on June 29, 2023, with his family close. He was 80 years old and was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine (1937-2002), and sister Sally (1947-1998). He is survived by his wife Marykay, brother Joel, adopted children Sean and Kate, grandchildren Kayla and River, and stepchildren Libby Chaudhuri, Lacey Northcutt, Rachel Rubin, and Matthew Warren, and grandchildren Johnny and Jordan Northcutt, Ari and Esha Chaudhuri, and Eva Warren.
Mike was born in Easton, Pennsylvania in 1942 to Kathryn Bracken and Joel Feit, and grew up in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Feit family was Jewish, but Joel converted to Kathryn’s Catholicism, and they raised their family Catholic. Mike was gifted in school and was the first member of his family to go to college. He studied physics at Lehigh University, graduating in 1964 with special honors, then completed a PhD at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1969, with post-doctoral research at the University of Illinois. He moved to Livermore in 1972 to work at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).
Mike had an amazing career as a research scientist in optical physics, lasers, and optical fabrication over a 45-plus year career at LLNL. He received fellowships from the American Physical Society (1988) and the Optical Society of America (1992), authored articles for over 250 publications, and was among the most cited scientists in the history of LLNL. His contributions to the field of theoretical physics include solving a famous quantum mechanics equation (“Schrödinger’s equation”) using a different mathematical method, improving the understanding of the fundamentals of laser damage, and improving understanding of optical fabrication. Some of these innovations were enablers of the recent fusion ignition achievement, paving the way for fusion energy.
Mike’s Catholic faith supported him throughout his life. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo in Livermore and taught for many years in their Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) program. Asked about how he reconciled his faith with a scientific worldview that didn’t describe a literal heaven and hell, he replied that “feeling the presence of God is heaven; not feeling it is hell.” He was beloved at St. Charles and in his community for his kindness, generosity of spirit, and wisdom. He played the organ at home, and loved the J. S. Bach piece “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.” He was given Last Rites by Fr. Kwame Assenyoh of St. Charles shortly before his death.
A memorial mass for Mike will be offered at St. Charles Borromeo on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.