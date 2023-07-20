OBIT - Michael D. Feit Nov.jpg

Michael D. Feit died peacefully at home on June 29, 2023, with his family close. He was 80 years old and was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine (1937-2002), and sister Sally (1947-1998). He is survived by his wife Marykay, brother Joel, adopted children Sean and Kate, grandchildren Kayla and River, and stepchildren Libby Chaudhuri, Lacey Northcutt, Rachel Rubin, and Matthew Warren, and grandchildren Johnny and Jordan Northcutt, Ari and Esha Chaudhuri, and Eva Warren.

Mike was born in Easton, Pennsylvania in 1942 to Kathryn Bracken and Joel Feit, and grew up in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Feit family was Jewish, but Joel converted to Kathryn’s Catholicism, and they raised their family Catholic. Mike was gifted in school and was the first member of his family to go to college. He studied physics at Lehigh University, graduating in 1964 with special honors, then completed a PhD at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1969, with post-doctoral research at the University of Illinois. He moved to Livermore in 1972 to work at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).