OBIT - Michael David Sa.jpg

Michael David Sa, affectionately known as Mike, passed away on June 4, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, family and devotion. Born Jan. 3, 1950, in San Jose, California, Mike’s journey through life was marked by his unwavering faith, his commitment to his loved ones and his passion for community and sports.

In 1980, he settled in Livermore, after residing in San Leandro and Fremont. He was a devout Catholic and found solace and strength in his faith throughout his life. In 1980, Mike married his beloved wife Christine Sa, and together they built a life filled with joy and cherished memories. Mike was a dedicated father to his three sons, Michael, Shawn and Jonathan. He was a pillar of support and encouragement, instilling in his children values of hard work, integrity and compassion. His love extended to his six grandchildren, Bryce, Brielle, Peyton, Wesley, Riley, and Elayna, who brought immeasurable joy to his life. Mike’s face would light up with pride and delight whenever he saw his grandchildren.