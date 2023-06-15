Michael David Sa, affectionately known as Mike, passed away on June 4, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, family and devotion. Born Jan. 3, 1950, in San Jose, California, Mike’s journey through life was marked by his unwavering faith, his commitment to his loved ones and his passion for community and sports.
In 1980, he settled in Livermore, after residing in San Leandro and Fremont. He was a devout Catholic and found solace and strength in his faith throughout his life. In 1980, Mike married his beloved wife Christine Sa, and together they built a life filled with joy and cherished memories. Mike was a dedicated father to his three sons, Michael, Shawn and Jonathan. He was a pillar of support and encouragement, instilling in his children values of hard work, integrity and compassion. His love extended to his six grandchildren, Bryce, Brielle, Peyton, Wesley, Riley, and Elayna, who brought immeasurable joy to his life. Mike’s face would light up with pride and delight whenever he saw his grandchildren.
As the oldest child of Arthur and Elaine Sa, Mike cherished his role as an older brother to Judy Silva and Tim Sa. He provided guidance and support to his siblings, and their bond was unbreakable throughout the years. Mike had a passion for sports and spent countless hours coaching baseball. From Livermore National Little League to Livermore High, Dublin High and various travel baseball teams, he made a lasting impact on the lives of many young athletes. Mike’s dedication and enthusiasm were infectious, leaving a lasting impression on those he coached. Outside of sports, Mike found joy in golfing, woodworking, working on cars, and attending car shows. His creativity and craftsmanship were evident in his woodworking projects, and he took great pleasure in pursuing these hobbies.
For 34 years, Mike served as a construction manager at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, dedicating his skills and expertise to his work. He approached his professional life with dedication and integrity, leaving a lasting mark on the organization.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in Mike’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association. This cause held personal significance for Mike and his family. Your support would be deeply appreciated.
A funeral Mass to honor Mike’s life will be held on June 21, 10 a.m. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Following the Mass, a celebration of life will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Callippe Golf Course. This gathering will be an opportunity for friends and loved ones to share stories and memories, celebrating the life of a man who touched the hearts of many.
Mike will be remembered for his unwavering love, his commitment to family and his dedication to his community. His spirit will live on in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing him. May his soul rest in eternal peace.