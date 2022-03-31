Mike Zimmerman unexpectedly passed away at his home in Livermore on Jan. 17, 2022. Born in San Bernardino, California on Oct.15, 1948, he developed his interest in electronics at an early age when as a child he would sort resistors into mason jars in his grandfather’s radio and TV repair shop in Riverside. Moving with his family at the age of 12 to Fresno, California, he graduated from Hoover High School, Fresno City College,and California State University, Fresno with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology/Manufacturing Option Electricity/ Electronics Emphasis.
Mike began his employment at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in 1977, retiring in 2007 after working there for 30 years. The main focus of his work was designing and building large scale video systems for security, surveillance, safety and alignment having contributed to the Shiva/NOVA, UAVLIS, and NIF projects. In retirement he continued his interest in computers, technology, and electronics as well as watching Indy car racing, Forty-Niners football and playing his guitars.
He was predeceased by his parents, Vaiden and Rose Mary Zimmerman, and his wife Diana Zimmerman. He will be deeply missed by his brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Cynthia Zimmerman; two nephews, Stephen and Nathan Zimmerman, and three great-nephews. He was easy-going, accepting of everyone, and liked by all.
Donations in his memory may be made to a non-profit that Mike supported: Break the Barriers, 8555 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, California, 93720 or at breakthebarriers.org.