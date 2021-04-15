Michael John Zyhylij was known affectionately as “Mikey, Mikus or Mike” to family and friends (also dubbed “Sunshine” as a child, Mike would sing his favorite songs like Knock Three Times, and Cecelia with joyful gusto at the top of his lungs while in the bathroom).
Michael’s easy smile and twinkling eyes greeted strangers as warmly as if they were longtime friends. He offered an open mind and friendly conversation to all. With a heart bigger than his body could hold, he never stopped trying to be better, to do better. He was the proudest son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson, cousin and friend you ever met.
Michael John Zyhylij of Fresno was born on Sept. 21, 1965, in Princeton, Minnesota. Mike died of natural causes in Fresno, on March 16, 2021. Mike is survived by sisters, Tamara and Lisa; and brothers, Richard (Flory) and Mark; nephew, Xandar; and nieces, Sophie, Kaylene and Kimberly. Michael also leaves behind much-loved aunts, Sue, Barb, Bev, Kris and Patty); one uncle, Butch; many cousins and countless friends. He is preceded in death by parents, Kathleen Zyhylij (Gerdin) and Walter Zyhylij; and brother, Robert.
If you knew Mike, you know that he was content with the simple things in life. Fishing, beer and good company were a perfect day. Loyal, always grateful, and generous to a fault, he would share his last dime and give away his last morsel to anyone in need. Mike was the kind of guy who saved baby birds from fallen nests, and fed the random stray or injured cat that wandered across his path, soon to become part of his family.
While he spent the vast majority of his life in California, his Minnesota roots remained strong. When it came to his favorite sport, he’d don his purple hat and logo jersey, yelling, “Go Vikings!”
While Mike had few worldly possessions, he was rich with love, giving it freely, receiving it with grace and gratitude. He had a way of making those who met him love him, and those who loved him will never forget him.
Details on his 'Celebration of Life' will be shared at a later date.